UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Shows Footage Of Drone In Persian Gulf Refuting Claims US Shot It Down - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

Iran Shows Footage of Drone in Persian Gulf Refuting Claims US Shot It Down - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage on Friday taken by an Iranian drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz, refuting previous claims made by the United States that it had shot the drone down, local media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage on Friday taken by an Iranian drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz, refuting previous claims made by the United States that it had shot the drone down, local media reported.

On Thursday, the Pentagon said an Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being shot down by US forces in a defensive action.

The footage, broadcast over the Press tv news outlet, shows the drone flying about the region and capturing the US navy's USS Boxer, escorted by five other ships, entering the strait.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise for over a year now.

It started when Washington pulled out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

In addition, the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas noticeably worsened over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents. In the wake of the increasing tensions, Iranian forces in June downed a US surveillance drone that Tehran said had violated the country's airspace.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Washington Nuclear Pentagon Oil Tehran United States May June 2018 Media TV Boxer

Recent Stories

US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties to Venezue ..

5 minutes ago

China Counts on Safe Passage Guarantees for Vessel ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore Development Authority holds open court at " ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan rejects accusations about recent terror w ..

5 minutes ago

Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi invites foreign ..

10 minutes ago

US Prepares to Release 3,100 Prison Inmates Under ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.