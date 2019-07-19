Iran Shows Footage of Drone in Persian Gulf Refuting Claims US Shot It Down - Reports

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps released footage on Friday taken by an Iranian drone flying over the Strait of Hormuz, refuting previous claims made by the United States that it had shot the drone down, local media reported

On Thursday, the Pentagon said an Iranian drone came within a "threatening range" of a US warship in the Strait of Hormuz before being shot down by US forces in a defensive action.

The footage, broadcast over the Press tv news outlet, shows the drone flying about the region and capturing the US navy's USS Boxer, escorted by five other ships, entering the strait.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have been on the rise for over a year now.

It started when Washington pulled out of the landmark multilateral nuclear deal in May 2018 and started unveiling the "toughest ever" sanctions on the Islamic republic.

In addition, the situation in the Persian Gulf and adjacent areas noticeably worsened over the past couple of months as several oil tankers were hit by explosions of undetermined origin. The United States and its allies have blamed Iran for the incidents. In the wake of the increasing tensions, Iranian forces in June downed a US surveillance drone that Tehran said had violated the country's airspace.