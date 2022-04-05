UrduPoint.com

Iran Shrine Stabbing Kills Cleric, Wounds Two Others

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 09:51 PM

An attacker stabbed to death an Iranian uslim cleric Tuesday and wounded two others, one of them critically, in the shrine city of Mashhad, said officials and state media

Tehran, April 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2022 ) :An attacker stabbed to death an Iranian uslim cleric Tuesday and wounded two others, one of them critically, in the shrine city of Mashhad, said officials and state media.

The assailant and four suspected accomplices were arrested after the bloody attack in the Imam Reza shrine courtyard, the chief prosecutor of the northeastern city told the Fars news agency.

Amateur video footage showed a man lying in a pool of blood in the courtyard of the site with golden domes and minarets after the attack.

"A man stabbed three clerics with knives, killing one and wounding two others," said the governor of Khorasan Razavi province, Yaghoub-Ali Nazari.

"The identity of the assailant is under investigation," said the Astan Quds Razavi charitable foundation which runs the shrine.

"With the vigilance of the pilgrims and the efforts of security forces, the assailant was immediately arrested and handed over to the police, and the injured were quickly taken to the hospital."

