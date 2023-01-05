UrduPoint.com

Iran Shuts French Research Institute To Protest Offensive Cartoons

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 07:43 PM

The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday the closure of a French research institute in Tehran and a review of cultural ties with France in response to a recent publication of cartoons in a French satirical magazine mocking the Islamic republic's spiritual leader

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) The Iranian Foreign Ministry announced Thursday the closure of a French research institute in Tehran and a review of cultural ties with France in response to a recent publication of cartoons in a French satirical magazine mocking the Islamic republic's spiritual leader.

"The Ministry does not tolerate silence on the vulgar French magazine's anti-cultural and anti-human move and ends the activities of the French Institute of Research in Iran, as a first step, while reviewing cultural ties with France and the possibility of a continuation of France's cultural activities in Iran," it said.

The Charlie Hebdo weekly published a series of caricatures of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Wednesday to mark the anniversary of the 2015 attack on its office in Paris by two French Islamists, which left 12 people dead.

The cartoons provoked outrage in Iran and prompted the Iranian Foreign Ministry to summon the French ambassador. The ministry said in a statement it deplored the "lasting inaction of relevant French authorities in the face of the manifestations of Islamophobia" and "institutionalized racism" in France.

