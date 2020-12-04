UrduPoint.com
Iran Signals Willingness To Return To Talks To Get Sanctions Relief - Pompeo

Muhammad Irfan 27 seconds ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:45 PM

Iran is "desperately signaling" its willingness to come back to negotiations with the international community to get sanctions relief, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) Iran is "desperately signaling" its willingness to come back to negotiations with the international community to get sanctions relief, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

"We know our campaign is working because now the Iranians are desperately signaling their willingness to return to the negotiating table to get sanctions relief," Pompeo said during virtual address to the IISS Manama Dialogue.

Under President Donald Trump's administration, the United States has imposed 77 rounds of Iran-related sanctions, targeting close to 15,000 individuals and entities, he added.

