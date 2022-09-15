Iran Signs Memorandum of Commitments to SCO - Uzbek Foreign Ministry

SAMARKAND (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) Iran has signed a memorandum of commitments to the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), paving the way for Tehran to become a member of the organization, the Uzbek foreign ministry told Sputnik on Thursday.

"A memorandum on Iran's commitments to the SCO was signed today. This opens the way for the country to full membership in the SCO," the ministry said on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand.