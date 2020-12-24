UrduPoint.com
Iran Slams Allegations Of Attack On US Embassy In Baghdad As Groundless - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th December 2020 | 12:35 PM

Iran has denied US President Donald Trump's allegations of attacking the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad as groundless and false, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2020) Iran has denied US President Donald Trump's allegations of attacking the US Embassy in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad as groundless and false, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Trump wrote on Twitter that the recent rocket attack on the US embassy to Iraq was carried out from the territory of Iran, and warned that Washington would hold Tehran responsible if any US nationals were killed in a new rocket attack.

"As it has been repeatedly stated, Iran rejects attacks on diplomatic and household facilities," Khatibzadeh said.

The spokesman stressed that the US allegations were "groundless and false", and accused Washington and its allies of being behind provocative actions.

Khatibzadeh added that Iran would hold the US responsible for any "unreasonable acts."

The recent rocket attack took place on Sunday, when defensive interceptors stationed at the US embassy shot down three rockets fired at Baghdad's Green Zone, a heavily fortified enclave where many government offices and diplomatic missions are located.

