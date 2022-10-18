UrduPoint.com

Iran Slams Borrell For 'Colonial' Metaphor Comparing Non-EU World To Jungle

Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani on Tuesday accused EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell of colonial mindset after the European official compared Europe to a "garden" and the world beyond it to a "jungle."

"The garden/jungle metaphor arises from an utterly unacceptable colonial mentality which gives the West a right to invade and occupy. That era has long gone. Multipolarity is on the doorstep. EU needs to adopt the realities, otherwise it will continue to decline and fade," Kanaani said on Twitter.

On October 13, speaking at the opening of the European Diplomatic academy in Bruges, Borrell said that Europe was a "garden" and the rest of the world was a "jungle" that can invade this garden if "gardeners" do not take care of it.

