TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Tehran condemns the decision of Germany to designate the Lebanese Hezbollah movement as a terrorist organization and ban its activities, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, spokesman for the German Interior Ministry Steve Alter said that Minister Horst Seehofer banned the activities of the Lebanese Hezbollah movement across the country.

"The decision of the German government is completely disrespectful to the government and people of Lebanon, since Hezbollah is an official and legitimate part of the government and the parliament," Mousavi said in a statement.

Last December, the Bundestag called on the Federal government to ban Hezbollah, explaining that Germany with about a thousand supporters is used by the movement as a militant hideout and logistics center.

Politicians also called on the government to stop separating the political and militarized wing of the Lebanese movement.

In addition, the lawmakers insisted that the government, together with international partners, take measures to reduce the influence of Hezbollah in the middle East, especially in Syria. At the same time, they asked to ban only the movement's activities but not the movement itself, since the existence of social and organizational structures of Hezbollah in Germany had not been established.