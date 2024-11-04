Iran Slams US Deployment Of B-52 Bombers As 'destabilising'
Sumaira FH Published November 04, 2024 | 03:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei on Monday criticised what he called the United States' "destabilising presence" after the deployment of B-52 bombers in the region.
"We have always believed that the presence of America in the region is a destabilising presence," said Baghaei told a news conference in response to a question about the deployment, adding that it "will not deter (Iran's) resolve to defend itself".
The US military announced on Saturday the deployment of B-52 bombers to the middle East as a warning to Iran which has vowed to respond to Israeli strikes on its military sites on October 26.
Israel's attack was in retaliation for an October 1 Iranian missile barrage, itself retaliation for the killing of Iran-backed militant leaders and a Revolutionary Guards commander.
At least four soldiers were killed in the strikes which also caused "limited damage" to a few radar systems, officials said at the time.
Iranian media also reported that a civilian was killed.
Baghaei said Iran's response would be "definite and decisive".
He added that Iran supported "all initiatives and efforts" to push for a ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, where Israel is at war with the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah armed groups, respectively.
Israel said its October 26 attack targeted Iran's defence capabilities and missile production, but Tehran said its missile production remained intact.
On Monday, President Masoud Pezeshkian said Iran had missiles so Israel "wouldn't dare attack us".
During the news conference, Baghaei said Iran's official position against changing the nuclear doctrine and pursuing atomic weapons remained the same.
Citing a recent speech by Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Baghaei said the Islamic republic would be "equipped with everything necessary to defend" itself.
