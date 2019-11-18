UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Spy Agency Leaks Reveal 'vast' Sway In Protest-hit Iraq

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 06:33 PM

Iran spy agency leaks reveal 'vast' sway in protest-hit Iraq

Reports Monday on a trove of leaked Iranian intelligence documents drove home the depth of its influence in Iraq, where anti-government protesters have accused Tehran of meddling and overreach

Baghdad, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ) :Reports Monday on a trove of leaked Iranian intelligence documents drove home the depth of its influence in Iraq, where anti-government protesters have accused Tehran of meddling and overreach.

The New York Times and online publication The Intercept reported that the hundreds of documents from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security painted a rich picture of Iran's clout in Iraq.

Among the revelations, they said, was how Iran had recruited former CIA informants after the United States pulled out its troops in 2011, leaving the assets "jobless and destitute" and ready to share their knowledge.

And in one meeting between military intelligence officers from both countries, the Iraqi side had reportedly signalled to Iran: "All of the Iraqi Army's intelligence -- consider it yours." Iraq has had close but complex ties with its large eastern neighbour,whose sway among Iraqi political and military actors grew vastly after theUS-led invasion of 2003.

Related Topics

Army Iran CIA Iraq Tehran New York United States All From Share

Recent Stories

I'm not liberal-corrupt and nor hypocrite, says Bi ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL & WWF-Pakistan conduct Spellathon in less-pri ..

21 minutes ago

"Azadi March was Opposition parties'organized circ ..

27 minutes ago

British Lord backs Kashmiris' rights

31 minutes ago

Nigeria's ruling party wins election in key oil st ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Lawmaker Says Recalling Draft Law on Major ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.