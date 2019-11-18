Iran spy agency leaks reveal 'vast' sway in protest-hit Iraq

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Reports Monday on a trove of leaked Iranian intelligence documents drove home the depth of its influence in Iraq, where anti-government protesters have accused Tehran of meddling and overreach

The New York Times and online publication The Intercept reported that the hundreds of documents from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security painted a rich picture of Iran's clout in Iraq.

Among the revelations, they said, was how Iran had recruited former CIA informants after the United States pulled out its troops in 2011, leaving the assets "jobless and destitute" and ready to share their knowledge.

And in one meeting between military intelligence officers from both countries, the Iraqi side had reportedly signalled to Iran: "All of the Iraqi Army's intelligence -- consider it yours." Iraq has had close but complex ties with its large eastern neighbour,whose sway among Iraqi political and military actors grew vastly after theUS-led invasion of 2003.