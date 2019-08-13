Iran Starts Building Isotope Production Center at Fordow Nuclear Site - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran inaugurated the construction of an isotope production center at the Fordow nuclear site near the city of Qom on Tuesday, local media reported.

The ceremony was attended by Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, according to the Mehr news agency.

The center will research methods to produce stable isotopes, including through distillation and heat exchange. These can be used in medicine, industry and science.

The facility is expected to be built by mid-May 2020 and equipped after September of the same year.

Iran reportedly enriched uranium at the underground Fordow facility before signing a deal in 2015 to scale down its nuclear activities. It gradually returned to enriching uranium after the United States quit the pact last year.