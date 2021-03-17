Iran Starts Enriching Uranium in Natanz With New Centrifuges - Reuters Citing IAEA Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Iran has begun enriching uranium at its underground plant in Natanz with new advanced IR-4 centrifuges, Reuters reported citing a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

Iran in 2019 - exactly one year after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal - announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions in nuclear research, centrifuges, and the level of uranium enrichment.

At the end of 2020, Iran adopted a law on strategic measures to lift sanctions, which involves the intensification of nuclear activities in order to achieve the lifting of sanctions against the country. In line with the law, Iranian nuclear scientists have already brought uranium enrichment to the level of 20 percent, and also limited the IAEA's inspection capabilities from February 23, 2021.

The law also stipulates the use of new generations of centrifuges.