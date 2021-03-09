UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Starts Enriching Uranium With Third Set Of IR-2M Centrifuges - Reuters Citing IAEA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:30 AM

Iran Starts Enriching Uranium With Third Set of IR-2M Centrifuges - Reuters Citing IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Iran began enriching uranium with a third cascade of advanced IR-2M centrifuges at its underground plant in Natanz, Reuters reported citing a report by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The IAEA said that the fourth cascade of 174 IR-2M centrifuges had been mounted, but had yet to be fed with natural uranium hexafluoride.

It said the installation of the fifth cascade was under way, and the process to mount a sixth set of the centrifuges was yet to start.

Iran in 2019 - exactly one year after the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal - announced a phased reduction of its obligations under the agreement, abandoning restrictions in nuclear research, centrifuges, and the level of uranium enrichment.

At the end of 2020, Iran adopted a law on strategic measures to lift sanctions, which involves the intensification of nuclear activities in order to achieve the lifting of sanctions against the country. In line with the law, Iranian nuclear scientists have already brought uranium enrichment to the level of 20 percent, and also limited the IAEA's inspection capabilities from February 23, 2021.

The law also stipulates the use of new generations of centrifuges within three months: 1,000 IR-2M centrifuges and at least 174 IR-6 centrifuges. The number of the latter must increase to 1,000 in one year. At the same time, the nuclear deal envisions only the use of the first generation IR-1 centrifuges and uranium enrichment at the level of 3.67 percent.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Same February 2019 2020 From Agreement

Recent Stories

Culture Summit Abu Dhabi opens virtually

5 hours ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

6 hours ago

Elena Rybakina makes a winning start at Dubai Duty ..

7 hours ago

Higher Committee of Human Fraternity praises visit ..

7 hours ago

Pirlo denies Juve future under spotlight in Porto ..

6 hours ago

Stocks rally on US stimulus, oil spikes on unrest

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.