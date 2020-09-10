Iran Starts Massive 3-Day Drills in Gulf of Oman

Iran's armed forces began large-scale three-day drills in the strategic Gulf of Oman on Thursday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Iran's armed forces began large-scale three-day drills in the strategic Gulf of Oman on Thursday.

According to the military, the maneuvers involve the navy, air force and ground forces, including a domestically-made submarine, fighter jets and air defenses.

The spokesman for the Zolfaghar-99 drills, Shahram Irani, said that Tehran had warned all foreign aircraft to leave the area of the exercise.

According to the official, US drones, which were allegedly collecting data there, have left the scene of the maneuvers.