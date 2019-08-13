Iran Starts Research Center Construction at Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant - AEOI

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Iran has started the construction of a stable isotopes research center at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) said Tuesday.

"This center will produce stable isotopes in various ways, and its operation will begin within the next two years," AEOI head Ali Akbar Salehi said as quoted by Iranian state television.