Iran Starts Up Advanced Centrifuges In New Nuclear Deal Breach
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:19 PM
Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly, in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly, in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement.
President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast by state television.