UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Starts Up Advanced Centrifuges In New Nuclear Deal Breach

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 10th April 2021 | 02:19 PM

Iran starts up advanced centrifuges in new nuclear deal breach

Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly, in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly, in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement.

President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast by state television.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear 2015 TV Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan U19 tour of Bangladesh postponed

41 seconds ago

UAE President issues Federal Decree restructuring ..

6 minutes ago

Irish PM warns of 'spiral' as unrest simmers in N. ..

2 minutes ago

Industrial activity in Mexico rises nine months in ..

2 minutes ago

NDMA hands over PPEs to Krygyzstan

2 minutes ago

Marquez to return from injury at Portuguese MotoGP ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.