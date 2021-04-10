Iran starts up advanced centrifuges in new nuclear deal breach

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Iran announced Saturday it has started up advanced centrifuges that enrich uranium more quickly, in a new breach of its undertakings under a troubled 2015 nuclear agreement.

President Hassan Rouhani officially inaugurated the cascades of 164 IR-6 centrifuges and 30 IR-5 devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant in a ceremony broadcast by state television.