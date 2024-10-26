Iran State TV Says 'strong Explosions' Heard Around Tehran
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Iranian state tv said Saturday "strong explosions" were heard around the capital Tehran, without specifying the cause of the blasts.
"Minutes ago, the sound of strong explosions were heard from around Tehran, the source of these sounds is not yet clear," a state TV presenter said.
An AFP reporter also heard the explosions.
Several Tehran residents reported hearing "strong and loud sounds" around the capital, the official IRNA news agency said.
The blasts were first heard around 2:15 am local time, mainly to the west of the city, it said.
Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's missile attack on October 1.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Suarez and Alba give Miami winning start in MLS Cup playoffs4 minutes ago
-
Sainz tops times as Russell crashes in Mexico GP practice4 minutes ago
-
Hunting rifles and 'hassle:' Democrats struggle for rural votes in Pennsylvania4 minutes ago
-
US election pollsters in hot-seat after recent misses4 minutes ago
-
Georgia votes in crucial test for democracy, EU ambitions5 minutes ago
-
Trump to hold rally in legendary New York arena15 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Hashmi inaugurates Pakistan Pavilion at 31st China Yangling Agricultural High-Tech Fair35 minutes ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals55 minutes ago
-
Commonwealth announces Ghana foreign minister as new secretary general1 hour ago
-
India 81-1 in fight to deny New Zealand historic series win1 hour ago
-
Washington Post says will not endorse Harris or Trump in election2 hours ago
-
Cage rage: How AI still divides actors and studios2 hours ago