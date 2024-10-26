Open Menu

Iran State TV Says 'strong Explosions' Heard Around Tehran

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 01:20 PM

Iran state TV says 'strong explosions' heard around Tehran

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Iranian state tv said Saturday "strong explosions" were heard around the capital Tehran, without specifying the cause of the blasts.

"Minutes ago, the sound of strong explosions were heard from around Tehran, the source of these sounds is not yet clear," a state TV presenter said.

An AFP reporter also heard the explosions.

Several Tehran residents reported hearing "strong and loud sounds" around the capital, the official IRNA news agency said.

The blasts were first heard around 2:15 am local time, mainly to the west of the city, it said.

Israel has vowed to respond to Iran's missile attack on October 1.

