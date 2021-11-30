Iran Still Not Ready to Talk Directly With US in JCPOA Negotiations - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Iran is still not ready to speak directly with the United States as part of the process of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, said on Monday.

Negotiations to restore the nuclear deal with Iran and return the US to it resumed in the Austrian capital on Monday.

"Nothing has changed here," Ulyanov said, answering the question whether Tehran was ready for direct dialogue with the United States.

The diplomat explained that the entire policy of maximum pressure from Donald Trump remained in force, in addition, from time to time, more sanctions are introduced against Iran.

"The Americans are ready to abandon the policy of maximum pressure if a deal is reached, but for now they are sticking to the old line," Ulyanov added.