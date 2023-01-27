Iran Strongly Condemns Armed Attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday, which left one person killed and two others injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday, which left one person killed and two others injured.

Earlier in the day, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy along with his two young children and opened fire on entering the premises. According to Tehran Police chief Hossein Rahimi, interrogation established that the attack was motivated by "personal and family problems."

"Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned an armed action at the entrance of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which claimed one life," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The spokesman expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased staff member of the embassy, as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan, noting that "Iranian security and law enforcement forces intervened quickly and arrested the attacker, who is currently being investigated.

"

Kanaani stressed that upon order of special political and security authorities, the case is under investigation as a "priority and with high sensitivity."

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, the assailant claimed that he was trying to return his missing wife, who applied to the Azerbaijani embassy back in April 2022 and never returned home.

The man reportedly lodged complaints to the embassy multiple times but never received information about the whereabouts of his wife. Therefore, he assumed that his wife was on the embassy's premises and did not want to communicate with him. For this reason, the assailant purchased a Kalashnikov assault rifle in advance and carried out the attack on Friday morning, according to the news agency.