UrduPoint.com

Iran Strongly Condemns Armed Attack On Azerbaijani Embassy In Tehran

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 06:41 PM

Iran Strongly Condemns Armed Attack on Azerbaijani Embassy in Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday, which left one person killed and two others injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran on Friday, which left one person killed and two others injured.

Earlier in the day, an armed man entered Azerbaijan's embassy along with his two young children and opened fire on entering the premises. According to Tehran Police chief Hossein Rahimi, interrogation established that the attack was motivated by "personal and family problems."

"Spokesman for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned an armed action at the entrance of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Tehran, which claimed one life," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The spokesman expressed deep condolences and sympathy to the family of the deceased staff member of the embassy, as well as to the government and people of Azerbaijan, noting that "Iranian security and law enforcement forces intervened quickly and arrested the attacker, who is currently being investigated.

"

Kanaani stressed that upon order of special political and security authorities, the case is under investigation as a "priority and with high sensitivity."

According to Iranian news agency Tasnim, the assailant claimed that he was trying to return his missing wife, who applied to the Azerbaijani embassy back in April 2022 and never returned home.

The man reportedly lodged complaints to the embassy multiple times but never received information about the whereabouts of his wife. Therefore, he assumed that his wife was on the embassy's premises and did not want to communicate with him. For this reason, the assailant purchased a Kalashnikov assault rifle in advance and carried out the attack on Friday morning, according to the news agency.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Wife Young Tehran Man Azerbaijan April Family Government

Recent Stories

Complete Ban on EU Purchases of Russian Diamonds U ..

Complete Ban on EU Purchases of Russian Diamonds Useless - Belgian Prime Minist ..

12 seconds ago
 Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist ..

Imran Khan accuses Zardari of paying to terrorist group for his life

24 minutes ago
 Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

Two die, two injured in Turbat road mishap

17 minutes ago
 Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday ..

Gandhara festival to be held in Taxila from Sunday

17 minutes ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announce ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announces by-election on 8 NA vacant s ..

17 minutes ago
 Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in ..

Greek Parliament Rejects Vote of No Confidence in Government of Mitsotakis

18 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.