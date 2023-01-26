UrduPoint.com

Iran Strongly Condemns Israel's Deadly Raid On Jenin Refugee Camp In West Bank

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2023 | 10:46 PM

Iran Strongly Condemns Israel's Deadly Raid on Jenin Refugee Camp in West Bank

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, which left nine Palestinians dead and 20 others injured

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Israeli raid on Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank on Thursday, which left nine Palestinians dead and 20 others injured.

"Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has strongly condemned Thursday's brutal attack by the criminal forces of the apartheid Zionist regime against the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank that martyred and wounded dozens of oppressed Palestinians," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The spokesman called the silence and failure to act of international organizations that claim to protect human rights "painful and a cause for shame" in connection with the crimes committed by Israel in Palestine. Kanaani also urged the governments of Islamic countries to unite in support of the Palestinian people and their struggle against Israel, according to the statement.

Palestinian presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh called the raid a "massacre," while President Mahmoud Abbas declared three days of mourning. The Israeli army, in turn, said it had neutralized three Palestinian militants in Jenin, suspected of preparing major terrorist attacks.

Relations between Israel and Palestine have been adversarial since the latter's founding in 1948. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition of their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip. The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

