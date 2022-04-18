UrduPoint.com

Iran Strongly Condemns Quran Burning In Sweden - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2022 | 04:09 PM

Iran Strongly Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran book in Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran book in Sweden.

Last week, the far-right anti-immigrant group Stram Kurs burned a Quran in the Swedish city of Linkoping, sparking violent clashes with police for several days. Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the group, claimed responsibility for the burning and said that he would repeat the action again. Paludan had already burned sacred texts earlier, demanding that all people of "non-Western" origin be deported and islam be banned in the country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns setting the Holy Quran on fire in the Swedish city of Linkoping by a Danish racist and extremist element, which took place under the pretext of freedom of expression with the support of Sweden's police," Khatibzadeh told a briefing.

The spokesman added that "the intentional repetition of this insulting move in the holy month of Ramadan hurts the feelings of Muslims in Sweden and across the world."

"This act of disrespect is a clear instance of hate-mongering and is in violation of freedom of speech and must be condemned by all those who believe in coexistence and dialogue among religions," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran holds "the Swedish government accountable" for the incident and is waiting for "the immediate, strong and clear reaction" against those responsible for the act, and for "practical steps to prevent such moves from being repeated."

Last week, the governments of Iran and Iraq have already summoned Swedish envoys to protest against the act of burning of the sacred text.

Related Topics

Fire Protest World Police Iran Iraq Sweden Muslim All From Government Ramadan

Recent Stories

Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of B ..

Coalition govt to remove sense of deprivation of Balochis: Asif

5 minutes ago
 Dera denizens express concerns over burning of gar ..

Dera denizens express concerns over burning of garbage by municipal workers

5 minutes ago
 Security audit of educational institutions ordered ..

Security audit of educational institutions ordered

5 minutes ago
 Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Con ..

Tokyo Keeps Eye on North Korean Missile Tests, Continues Close Cooperation With ..

6 minutes ago
 Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusale ..

Orthodox Christians Can Finally Return to Jerusalem to Mark Easter - Cleric

6 minutes ago
 What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

What's behind South Africa's flood disaster

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.