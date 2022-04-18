Iran Strongly Condemns Quran Burning in Sweden - Foreign Ministry

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran book in Sweden

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday strongly condemned the burning of the Quran book in Sweden.

Last week, the far-right anti-immigrant group Stram Kurs burned a Quran in the Swedish city of Linkoping, sparking violent clashes with police for several days. Danish-Swedish extremist Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the group, claimed responsibility for the burning and said that he would repeat the action again. Paludan had already burned sacred texts earlier, demanding that all people of "non-Western" origin be deported and islam be banned in the country.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns setting the Holy Quran on fire in the Swedish city of Linkoping by a Danish racist and extremist element, which took place under the pretext of freedom of expression with the support of Sweden's police," Khatibzadeh told a briefing.

The spokesman added that "the intentional repetition of this insulting move in the holy month of Ramadan hurts the feelings of Muslims in Sweden and across the world."

"This act of disrespect is a clear instance of hate-mongering and is in violation of freedom of speech and must be condemned by all those who believe in coexistence and dialogue among religions," he said.

Khatibzadeh noted that Iran holds "the Swedish government accountable" for the incident and is waiting for "the immediate, strong and clear reaction" against those responsible for the act, and for "practical steps to prevent such moves from being repeated."

Last week, the governments of Iran and Iraq have already summoned Swedish envoys to protest against the act of burning of the sacred text.