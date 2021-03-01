UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Strongly Denies Israeli Claims Of Involvement In Thursday Vessel Attack

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 07:20 PM

Iran Strongly Denies Israeli Claims of Involvement in Thursday Vessel Attack

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday strongly refuted claims that Thursday's attack on an Israeli cargo vessel in the Gulf of Oman was "clearly" the work of Tehran.

Earlier in the day, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Iran stands behind the explosion on the Israeli ship, calling Tehran "Israel's biggest enemy." Netanyahu added that it was "indeed" Iran's operation.

"The Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman are Iran's indispensable security spheres where Tehran will not allow terrorization," Khatibzadeh said, as quoted by news agency ISNA, describing Israel "the root cause of all instabilities" in the region.

Tehran closely monitors Israel's activities, the Iranian diplomat added, noting that his country's response is "accurate" when the matter concerns Iran's national security.

Israel's national media previously reported that a blast occurred on Thursday on an Israeli cargo ship, which, at the time, was in the Gulf of Oman. The vessel ” Helios Ray ” was heading to Singapore from Saudi Arabia when the explosion took place, and the ship was then sent to a port in the UAE's Dubai to estimate the damage. There have been no reports on casualties, and the exact cause of the incident is still being investigated.

Related Topics

Attack Prime Minister Israel Iran UAE Dubai Oman Isna Tehran Singapore Saudi Arabia Media All From

Recent Stories

Kenyan chamber of commerce to open its office in S ..

9 minutes ago

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

51 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

1 hour ago

UAEâ€™s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.