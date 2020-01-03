UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Strongly Protests Soleimani's Killing To US Via Swiss Charge D'Affaires - Tehran

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:50 AM

Iran Strongly Protests Soleimani's Killing to US via Swiss Charge D'Affaires - Tehran

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed a strong protest over the recent killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani to the Swiss charge d'affaires, who represents the interests of Washington in the country and was summoned to the ministry, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

"After the assassination of military commander Soleimani by the American forces, the Swiss charge d'affaires, who represents the interests of the United States, was summoned [to the Iranian Foreign Ministry], where he got acquainted with strong protest from Iran" Mousavi tweeted.

Related Topics

Protest Iran Washington United States From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 3, 2020 in Pakistan

41 minutes ago

Iran Top Commander killed in US airstrike at Baghd ..

50 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

11 hours ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

11 hours ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.