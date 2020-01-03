TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) The Iranian Foreign Ministry has expressed a strong protest over the recent killing of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani to the Swiss charge d'affaires, who represents the interests of Washington in the country and was summoned to the ministry, the Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Friday.

"After the assassination of military commander Soleimani by the American forces, the Swiss charge d'affaires, who represents the interests of the United States, was summoned [to the Iranian Foreign Ministry], where he got acquainted with strong protest from Iran" Mousavi tweeted.