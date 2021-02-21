UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Studies EU Proposal To Hold Meeting Of JCPOA Members With US - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 12:20 PM

Iran Studies EU Proposal to Hold Meeting of JCPOA Members With US - Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2021) Tehran is considering the proposal of the European Union to hold an informal meeting between the members of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) together with the United States, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday.

On Thursday, US Department of State spokesperson Ned price said the US would accept an invitation to attend a meeting with other UN Security Council's permanent members - Russia, France, the United Kingdom, China - plus Germany as well as Iran to discuss Tehran's nuclear program.

"We are studying the proposal, communicate with friends - Russia and China - on the issue. Following consultations, we will make a decision," Araghchi said during an appearance on tv.

The deputy foreign minister added that there was a chance to revive the nuclear deal after US President Joe Biden's arrival to the White House.

In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action with the P5+1 group and the European Union. The agreement required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief, including lifting the arms embargo five years after the deal's adoption. The Trump administration exited the deal in 2018 and reinstated sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In December, Iran passed a law to increase its uranium enrichment and stop UN inspections of its nuclear sites in response to the killing of nuclear physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. In early January, Iran's atomic energy organization announced that the country had succeeded in enriching uranium to 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant.

Related Topics

United Nations Exchange Iran Russia China Nuclear White House France European Union Trump Germany Tehran Price United Kingdom United States January December Sunday 2015 2018 TV Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 6 Match 02 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Peshawar Zalmi ..

12 minutes ago

IDEX, NAVDEX 2021 open in Abu Dhabi

50 minutes ago

Israel starts reopening as number of COVID vaccine ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 21, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology meets ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.