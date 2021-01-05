Iran Succeeds in 20% Uranium Enrichment at Fordow Facility - Government

Iran has succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Tuesday

The enrichment process was launched on Monday.

"At approximately 7 p.m. [15:30] on Monday, we achieved 20 percent enrichment," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by Iranian broadcaster IRINN.

The maximum level at which Iran could enrich uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal was 3.67 percent. Under a new law passed in December, Tehran is determined to enrich uranium at 20 percent and more.