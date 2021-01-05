UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Succeeds In 20% Uranium Enrichment At Fordow Facility - Government

Umer Jamshaid 19 seconds ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 12:18 PM

Iran Succeeds in 20% Uranium Enrichment at Fordow Facility - Government

Iran has succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Iran has succeeded in enriching uranium at 20 percent at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, said on Tuesday.

The enrichment process was launched on Monday.

"At approximately 7 p.m. [15:30] on Monday, we achieved 20 percent enrichment," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by Iranian broadcaster IRINN.

The maximum level at which Iran could enrich uranium under the 2015 nuclear deal was 3.67 percent. Under a new law passed in December, Tehran is determined to enrich uranium at 20 percent and more.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Tehran December 2015 P

Recent Stories

Ajoka Theater to hold three-months acting course ..

17 seconds ago

S.Korea's online shopping hits record high in Nove ..

19 seconds ago

5.1-magnitude quake hits 65 km NNE of Port-Olry, V ..

22 seconds ago

S.Korea reports 715 more COVID-19 cases, 64,979 in ..

24 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid heads UAE delegation to 41st ..

34 minutes ago

Peace In Indian Ocean Region & Prevailing Geo-stra ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.