Iran "successfully" Launches 1st Military Satellite

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 01:30 PM

Iran

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported.

"The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit," said the report.

