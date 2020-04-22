Iran "successfully" Launches 1st Military Satellite

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported.

"The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit," said the report.