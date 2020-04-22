Iran "successfully" Launches 1st Military Satellite

Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported

TEHRAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday "successfully" launched the country's first military satellite into space, official IRNA news agency reported.

"The satellite Noor 1 (Light 1) was launched by the satellite carrier Qased (Messenger) from the central desert region of the country by the IRGC and was successfully reached the 425 km orbit," said the report.

IRNA released a picture showing part of the Qased satellite carrier in Iran's central desert region ready to launch the satellite.

According to a statement by the IRGC website, the launch of the country's first military satellite "would be a great achievement and would open new era for Iran's space sector.

" Iran's first home-built satellite Omid was launched in 2009.

Iran sent its first bio-capsule containing living creatures into space in February 2010, using a Kavoshgar-3 carrier.

The United States has criticized Iran's space ambitions, claiming that it helps Tehran advance its ballistic missile program.

Tehran, however, has denied the allegations, saying that its space program aims at civilian and peaceful ends.