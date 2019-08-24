UrduPoint.com
Iran Successfully Tests New Missile - IRGC Commander

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 03:11 PM

Iran has successfully tested a new missile, the commander of the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, said on Saturday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2019) Iran has successfully tested a new missile, the commander of the Iranian Armed Forces' Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, said on Saturday.

"Our country constantly tests various kinds of arms systems and does it without delays to strengthen our deterrence capabilities. Yesterday was one of the most successful days for our nation," Salami said, announcing a test of a new missile, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency.

The military official has not specified whether it was a ballistic missile.

Iran's missile program has been a subject for dispute in the international arena for many years. The United States and a range of other countries view it as a violation of UN Security Council's 2231 resolution.

Every launch of a ballistic missile or a carrier rocket is criticized by the West, which is demanding from Tehran to cease such activities. Washington, in particular, quit the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in May 2018, after repeatedly accusing Tehran of violating the spirit of the deal by testing ballistic missiles.

