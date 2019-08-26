Iran Suggests Lowering Trade Tariffs Among Caspian Littoral States - First Vice President

(@imziishan)

Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri called on representatives of the Caspian Economic Forum's member states on Monday to reduce the trade tariffs between them

AWAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Iranian First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri called on representatives of the Caspian Economic Forum's member states on Monday to reduce the trade tariffs between them.

"Our trade is developing, but we must achieve new goals and create other conditions for overall economic development," Jahangeri said at the event.

The forum started on Sunday and will run through Monday at the Awaza tourist zone, located on Turkmenistan's Caspian Sea coast. It has brought together senior government officials, representatives of the private sector and academic communities from all five Caspian littoral states � Iran, Russia, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, and Kazakhstan � as well as from a number of international organizations to improve trade and investment related to the Caspian Sea, which is estimated to contain about 50 billion barrels of oil and 9 trillion cubic meters of gas.