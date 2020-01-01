Iran summons envoy over US 'warmongering'

(@imziishan)

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) : Tehran summoned an official from the Swiss embassy, which represents US interests in Iran , to complain about American "warmongering" in neighbouring Iraq , the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss charge d'affaires was summoned to the foreign ministry...

over stances of American officials with regards to developments in Iraq," a ministry statement said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran conveyed its strong protest... over warmongering remarks made by American officials which are in violation of the United Nations Charter," it added.

President Donald Trump and other US officials have blamed Iran forrocket fire that killed an American civilian contractor in northern Iraq on Friday.