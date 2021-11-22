UrduPoint.com

Iran Summons German Ambassador Over Hamburg Consulate Attack

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 22nd November 2021 | 06:37 PM

The German ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry after its consulate in Hamburg came under a fire bomb attack last week, an Iranian spokesperson said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2021) The German ambassador in Tehran was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry after its consulate in Hamburg came under a fire bomb attack last week, an Iranian spokesperson said on Monday.

"We summoned German ambassador to Tehran to express our strong protest at the event and he conveyed Iran's message of protest to Berlin," Saeed Khatibzadeh, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, was quoted as saying by the ISNA news agency.

German police said the diplomatic mission sustained damage after an incendiary device was thrown at its gate on Friday night.

No one was hurt. Two people were detained on suspicion of being involved in the attack, but they were soon released.

Iran has condemned the attack. Khatibzadeh said on Saturday that Germany had to fulfill its obligation to protect Iranian diplomatic missions on its soil in line with the Vienna Convention and demanded that it take action to prevent such "acts of aggression" from recurring.

