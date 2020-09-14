UrduPoint.com
Iran Summons German Envoy For Condemning Wrestler's Execution: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 04:30 PM

Iran summons German envoy for condemning wrestler's execution: ministry

Iran's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Germany's ambassador over tweets condemning the execution of a wrestler, accused of murdering a man during a wave of anti-government protests in 2018

Tehran (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Iran's foreign ministry on Monday summoned Germany's ambassador over tweets condemning the execution of a wrestler, accused of murdering a man during a wave of anti-government protests in 2018.

The ministry "strongly condemned" the tweets and told German envoy Hans-Udo Muzel that the reaction was considered to be an "interference in the internal affairs" of Iran, according to an official statement.

