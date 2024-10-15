Iran Summons Hungarian Ambassador To Denounce EU Sanctions
Muhammad Irfan Published October 15, 2024 | 10:38 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to condemn the block's recent sanctions on the Islamic republic.
The ministry announced in a statement Iran's "strong objection" and said "resorting to illegal and coercive methods such as sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable in any way and will lead nowhere."
