Open Menu

Iran Summons Hungarian Ambassador To Denounce EU Sanctions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 15, 2024 | 11:00 PM

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to condemn the block's recent sanctions on the Islamic republic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to condemn the block's recent sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The ministry announced in a statement Iran's "strong objection" and said "resorting to illegal and coercive methods such as sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable in any way and will lead nowhere."

The 27-member union on Monday imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accused of taking part in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

The sanctions were slapped on seven entities, including Iran Air, and seven individuals, including deputy defence minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari and senior officials of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC.

The ministry described the sanctions on Iran's airlines as "a clear violation of the standards and regulations of international law, especially fundamental human rights and freedoms."

It also defended the country's "defence and military cooperation" as "legal and aimed at protecting the interests and national security of Iran" which is "not a matter that third parties are allowed to interfere in.

"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the new sanctions in a post on the social media platform X and said Iran's "support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable and must stop."

Those Iranian entities and persons targeted in the sanctions are subject to an asset freeze and banned from travelling to the EU.

Tehran, however, has rejected Western accusations that it has transferred missiles or drones to Moscow for use against Kyiv.

Iran's economy is already reeling from biting US sanctions following the unilateral withdrawal of Washington in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect nuclear talks with the United States via Oman have been halted, citing the chaotic war situation in the region.

"This (Muscat) process has been currently halted due to the specific conditions of the region."

Related Topics

Defence Minister World Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Washington Social Media Nuclear European Union Oman Tehran Muscat Lead United States Hungary 2018 Post From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

Oil prices fall on easing Middle East fears

5 minutes ago
 1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic ..

1 Elderly woman dead, 18 others injured in traffic accident

54 seconds ago
 Two held for decanting LPG

Two held for decanting LPG

44 minutes ago
 Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU s ..

Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

23 minutes ago
 Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on ..

Italy's Leonardo, Germany's Rheinmetall team up on tanks

23 minutes ago
 Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties b ..

Oct 15 marks 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Pakistan, Romania: FO

23 minutes ago
KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for ..

KMU hosts inter-university speech competition for Global Handwashing Day

23 minutes ago
 Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punj ..

Police conduct 3,367 search operations across Punjab this year

23 minutes ago
 FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, re ..

FIA arrests key member of financial fraud gang, recovers 64 duplicate debit card ..

32 minutes ago
 Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with ..

Rubina Khalid discusses BISP expansion plans with Sindh legislators

32 minutes ago
 Security plan finalized for local bodies by electi ..

Security plan finalized for local bodies by elections in DIKhan : DPO

3 hours ago
 Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for wid ..

Federal Ombudsman intervenes to waive fine for widow, restore ID card

3 hours ago

More Stories From World