Iran summons Hungarian ambassador to denounce EU sanctions

Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to condemn the block's recent sanctions on the Islamic republic

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) Iran's foreign ministry on Tuesday summoned the ambassador of Hungary, which holds the rotating presidency of the European Union, to condemn the block's recent sanctions on the Islamic republic.

The ministry announced in a statement Iran's "strong objection" and said "resorting to illegal and coercive methods such as sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran is not acceptable in any way and will lead nowhere."

The 27-member union on Monday imposed sanctions on prominent Iranian officials and entities, including airlines, accused of taking part in the transfer of missiles and drones for Russia to use in its war against Ukraine.

The sanctions were slapped on seven entities, including Iran Air, and seven individuals, including deputy defence minister Seyed Hamzeh Ghalandari and senior officials of the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps or IRGC.

The ministry described the sanctions on Iran's airlines as "a clear violation of the standards and regulations of international law, especially fundamental human rights and freedoms."

It also defended the country's "defence and military cooperation" as "legal and aimed at protecting the interests and national security of Iran" which is "not a matter that third parties are allowed to interfere in.

"

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen hailed the new sanctions in a post on the social media platform X and said Iran's "support to Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine is unacceptable and must stop."

Those Iranian entities and persons targeted in the sanctions are subject to an asset freeze and banned from travelling to the EU.

Tehran, however, has rejected Western accusations that it has transferred missiles or drones to Moscow for use against Kyiv.

Iran's economy is already reeling from biting US sanctions following the unilateral withdrawal of Washington in 2018 from a landmark nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.

On Monday, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said indirect nuclear talks with the United States via Oman have been halted, citing the chaotic war situation in the region.

"This (Muscat) process has been currently halted due to the specific conditions of the region."