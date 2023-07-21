Open Menu

Iran Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Desecration

Sumaira FH Published July 21, 2023 | 02:10 AM

Iran Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Desecration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Swedish ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening where he was warned of the possible consequences of continued attacks on the Muslim holy book, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"We strongly condemn the repetition of desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden and we believe that the Swedish government is fully responsible for the consequences of provoking the feelings of the world's Muslims," the spokesman told the Nordic country's envoy.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador earlier in the day after Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage another Quran-burning protest. His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's protest, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran, but did not burn it.

Related Topics

Protest World Police Iran Baghdad Stockholm Sweden June Muslim Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Futu ..

Dubai Municipality opens registrations for ‘Future Talents’ Scholarship prog ..

1 hour ago
 Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

Silal to open Innovation Oasis in Al Ain

1 hour ago
 ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93b ..

ADCB reports 23% net profit hike reaching AED1.93bn in Q2’23

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design T ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy hosts ‘Design Thinking Hackathon’

3 hours ago
 Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amat ..

Fleetwood sets pace at British Open alongside amateur Lamprecht

3 hours ago
 Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France spr ..

Asgreen hails escape quartet as Tour de France sprinters miss a beat

3 hours ago
World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030 ..

World 'woefully off track' to achieve SDGs by 2030, experts say as key meeting e ..

3 hours ago
 Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa ..

Sisi to Head Egyptian Delegation at Russia-Africa Summit - Source

3 hours ago
 Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Tr ..

Kirby Says White House Was Aware of Kissinger's Trip to China, Seeks Similar Con ..

3 hours ago
 Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, pro ..

Revised PEMRA law aims to empower journalists, promote responsible media environ ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public de ..

Pakistan condemns another act of Quran's public desecration in Sweden

3 hours ago
 Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on ..

Russia's Arctic LNG 2 Project to Be Implemented on Time - Putin

3 hours ago

More Stories From World