Iran Summons Swedish Ambassador Over Quran Desecration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2023) The Swedish ambassador to Iran was summoned to the Foreign Ministry on Thursday evening where he was warned of the possible consequences of continued attacks on the Muslim holy book, Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said.

"We strongly condemn the repetition of desecration of the Holy Quran and Islamic sanctities in Sweden and we believe that the Swedish government is fully responsible for the consequences of provoking the feelings of the world's Muslims," the spokesman told the Nordic country's envoy.

Iraq expelled the Swedish ambassador earlier in the day after Swedish police gave Iraqi immigrant Salwan Momika the go-ahead to stage another Quran-burning protest. His previous act in June sparked outrage in many Muslim countries.

Hundreds of Iraqi demonstrators stormed the Swedish embassy in Baghdad ahead of Momika's protest, which took place Thursday in front of the Iraqi embassy in Stockholm. In the end, the 37-year-old stepped on his copy of the Quran, but did not burn it.