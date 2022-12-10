UrduPoint.com

Iran Summons UK Ambassador Over Support Of Nationwide Protests - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 08:51 PM

UK Ambassador to Iran Simon Shercliff was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry on Saturday in protest of UK officials' hostile rhetoric toward Tehran and London's support of violent demonstrations in the country, Iranian media report.

Iran strongly condemned the UK's continued interference in its domestic affairs, "undiplomatic" remarks of UK officials concerning the situation in the country, as well as state and media support of the riots, Tasnim news agency says.

The ministry also slammed London's "unfounded and hypocritical" sanctions against Iranian citizens and told Shercliff that it reserved the right to retaliate.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical ruler. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

