WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States is seriously concerned that Iran's support to the Houthi rebels in Yemen is significant and lethal, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Iran support to the Houthis is quite significant and it's lethal and in our view it does not support the resolution of the conflict," Lenderking told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. "We have seen thus far no real evidence that Iran wants to support a constructive resolution of the conflict in Yemen."

Lederking said Iran provides the Houthis training and lethal support to improve their armed drone program, which is having a considerable effect as seen in the recent attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Lenderking said it has been very difficult to intercept Iranian ships transferring illicit oil and weapons shipments to Yemen.

The US envoy added that international partners need to help the United States in this effort and more pressure needs to be put on Iran to play a more positive role in the region.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in north and west of Yemen. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia proposed a comprehensive UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen, but the Houthis demanded that Riyadh first lift the economic blockade of Yemeni ports and airports.