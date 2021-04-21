UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Support To Yemen's Houthis 'Significant, Lethal' - US Envoy

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 09:31 PM

Iran Support to Yemen's Houthis 'Significant, Lethal' - US Envoy

The United States is seriously concerned that Iran's support to the Houthi rebels in Yemen is significant and lethal, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States is seriously concerned that Iran's support to the Houthi rebels in Yemen is significant and lethal, US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking said during a congressional hearing on Wednesday.

"Iran support to the Houthis is quite significant and it's lethal and in our view it does not support the resolution of the conflict," Lenderking told the US House Foreign Affairs Committee. "We have seen thus far no real evidence that Iran wants to support a constructive resolution of the conflict in Yemen."

Lederking said Iran provides the Houthis training and lethal support to improve their armed drone program, which is having a considerable effect as seen in the recent attacks against Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, Lenderking said it has been very difficult to intercept Iranian ships transferring illicit oil and weapons shipments to Yemen.

The US envoy added that international partners need to help the United States in this effort and more pressure needs to be put on Iran to play a more positive role in the region.

Yemen has been gripped by an internal conflict between the government forces and the Houthi movement for over six years. Since 2015, the Saudi-led coalition fighting on the government's side has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the rebels, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in north and west of Yemen. The Houthis often retaliate by firing projectiles and bomber drones on Saudi territory.

On March 22, Saudi Arabia proposed a comprehensive UN-sponsored ceasefire in Yemen, but the Houthis demanded that Riyadh first lift the economic blockade of Yemeni ports and airports.

Related Topics

Hearing Drone Firing Resolution Iran Yemen Riyadh Oil Saudi Sanaa United States Saudi Arabia March 2015 Government

Recent Stories

Rain expected in city Lahore

1 minute ago

India Covid surge hits new record as oxygen runs s ..

1 minute ago

Over 70% Americans Agree With Verdict in Chauvin T ..

2 minutes ago

Boeing Delivers First Core Stage for NASA's Lunar ..

2 minutes ago

Dr Qibla Ayaz assumes charge of Chairman Council o ..

11 minutes ago

Obese people at higher risk of a more severe COVID ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.