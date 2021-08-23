Iran Supports Formation of Inclusive Government in Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

UrduPoint.com

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday reiterated Tehran's backing to a peaceful transition and inclusive government in Afghanistan, expressing staunch support to its eastern neighbor, Mehr news reported.

According to the Iranian news agency, the spokesperson, who was speaking at a press briefing, appealed for a participatory political process that takes into account lives of all ethnic groups adding that "there is no military solution to the problems of Afghanistan and all groups and parties must resolve the issues through negotiation and dialogue."

Khatibzadeh, was cited by the media as accusing the United States of causing the chaos in Afghanistan while admonishing Washington to respect the rights of nations and international law.

He reaffirmed Iran's determination to bring peace to Kabul as part of its principled stance toward the neighboring country.

On August 15, the Taliban (a designated terrorist group by the United Nations and some countries, including Russia) entered Kabul, prompting the US-supported civilian government to back down. Ashraf Ghani resigned as president and fled the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants were allowed to storm the city.

Amrullah Saleh, first vice president in Ghani's goverment, declared himself the caretaker president of Afghanistan, citing the country's constitution, and called for armed resistance to the Taliban.

