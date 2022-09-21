UrduPoint.com

Iran Supports Formation Of Strong Government In Iraq, Enhancement Of Tehran-Riyadh Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 21, 2022 | 11:00 PM

Iran Supports Formation of Strong Government in Iraq, Enhancement of Tehran-Riyadh Ties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope on Wednesday for the formation of a strong government in Iraq, as well as for improving relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We hope that the political process in Iraq will lead to the formation of a powerful government with understanding and dialogue as soon as possible," Raisi said during bilateral talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Both leaders also touched upon relations between the countries of the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the improvement of relations with Saudi Arabia, but we insist that this process should proceed based on the agreements and understandings made in the talks between the officials of the two countries in Iraq," Raisi added.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Baghdad has so far mediated several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh aimed at rapprochement between the two sides.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister United Nations Iran Iraq Riyadh Mashhad Tehran Same Lead New York Saudi Arabia January 2016 Government

Recent Stories

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive ..

‘Taleem Aur Hunar Sath Sath’ Orientation Drive is aimed at empowering & educ ..

5 hours ago
 UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of ..

UVAS holds online meeting of deans, principals of veterinary educational institu ..

6 hours ago
 PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

PCB BoG's 70th meeting to be held in Karachi

6 hours ago
 TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP ..

TECNO Launched Camon 19 Pro in Pakistan with 64MP Bright Night Portrait camera w ..

6 hours ago
 Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: ..

Experience Active Noise Cancellation at its Best: Infinix XE27 Bluetooth ear pod ..

6 hours ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizati ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets Alliance of Civilizations High Representative

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.