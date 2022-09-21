Iran Supports Formation of Strong Government in Iraq, Enhancement of Tehran-Riyadh Ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2022) Iranian President Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope on Wednesday for the formation of a strong government in Iraq, as well as for improving relations between Tehran and Riyadh.

"We hope that the political process in Iraq will lead to the formation of a powerful government with understanding and dialogue as soon as possible," Raisi said during bilateral talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi on the sidelines of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Both leaders also touched upon relations between the countries of the region, including Iran and Saudi Arabia.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the improvement of relations with Saudi Arabia, but we insist that this process should proceed based on the agreements and understandings made in the talks between the officials of the two countries in Iraq," Raisi added.

Relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia soured in January 2016 following Riyadh's decision to execute Shia cleric Ayatollah Nimr al-Nimr, who questioned the Gulf monarchy's authority. On the same day, crowds of Iranians broke into the territory of Saudi Arabia's embassy in Tehran and consulate in Mashhad. In response, Riyadh severed diplomatic relations with Tehran.

Baghdad has so far mediated several rounds of talks between Tehran and Riyadh aimed at rapprochement between the two sides.