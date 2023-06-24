Open Menu

Iran Supports Rule Of Law In Russia Amid Attempted Armed Mutiny - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Iran Supports Rule of Law in Russia Amid Attempted Armed Mutiny - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday that the developments in Russia are the country's internal affair, stressing that Tehran supports the rule of law in Russia amid the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin.

"Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani called the incident in Russia an internal affair of the country and added that Iran supports the rule of law in the Russian Federation," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Telegram.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Company Tehran

Recent Stories

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of ..

Pakistan to raise Rs215b in new tax for revival of IMF deal

20 minutes ago
 WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top ..

WAM delegation explores media cooperation with top German media organisations

28 minutes ago
 Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forc ..

Two civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces

2 hours ago
 Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot a ..

Accountability Court clears Nawaz Sharif of plot allotment charges

2 hours ago
 Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin ..

Under directives of Mohamed bin Zayed, Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed approves dis ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for ..

DEWA successfully concludes Agility Week 2023 for 1,000 employees

3 hours ago
Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliv ..

Almeida triumphs in Portuguese TT champs, Ivo Oliveira takes silver in Mogaduro

4 hours ago
 Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid ..

Shurooq inaugurates ‘The Serai Wing, Bait Khalid Bin Ibrahim’ at Heart of Sh ..

4 hours ago
 Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricke ..

Imad Wasim shares what true enjoyment is in cricket

5 hours ago
 SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in ..

SEHA kicks off two-day Best of ASCO Conference in Abu Dhabi, showcasing cancer t ..

5 hours ago
 Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in seditio ..

Fawad Chaudhary’s indictment deferred in sedition case

6 hours ago
 DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate inve ..

DLD unveils incentive benefits of real estate investment trusts, inviting eligib ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World