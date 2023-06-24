Iran Supports Rule of Law in Russia Amid Attempted Armed Mutiny - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2023) Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanaani said on Saturday that the developments in Russia are the country's internal affair, stressing that Tehran supports the rule of law in Russia amid the attempted armed mutiny by the head of the Wagner Group private military company (PMC) Yevgeny Prigozhin.

