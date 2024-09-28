Iran Supreme Leader Condemns 'short-sighted' Israeli Policy After Lebanon Strikes
Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned on Saturday what he called an Israeli "massacre" in Lebanon after strikes that Israel said killed the Hezbollah armed group's leader.
Lebanon's health ministry gave a preliminary toll of six dead and 91 wounded from the latest strikes on Beirut's densely populated southern suburbs since Friday, the fiercest to hit Hezbollah's stronghold since Israel and the group last went to war in 2006.
"The massacre of the defenceless people in Lebanon once again revealed the ferocity of the Zionist rabid dog to everyone, and proved the short-sighted and stupid policy of the leaders of the usurping regime," Khamenei said in a statement.
