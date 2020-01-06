Iran supreme leader prays over coffin of general Soleimani

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the coffin containing the remains of top military commander Qasem Soleimeni in an emotional ceremony in Tehran on Monday

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport, shocking the Islamic republic and raising fears of a new middle East war.