Iran Supreme Leader Prays Over Coffin Of General Soleimani

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:46 AM

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the coffin containing the remains of top military commander Qasem Soleimeni in an emotional ceremony in Tehran on Monday

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei prayed over the coffin containing the remains of top military commander Qasem Soleimeni in an emotional ceremony in Tehran on Monday.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike Friday near Baghdad international airport, shocking the Islamic republic and raising fears of a new middle East war.

