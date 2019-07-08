Iran Surpasses 3.67% Uranium Enrichment Limit Set by JCPOA - Atomic Energy Organization

Iran started on Monday enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent, outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) Iran started on Monday enriching uranium beyond the limit of 3.67 percent, outlined in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, the spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Behrouz Kamalvandi, said.

"Today we surpassed 3.67 percent [enrichment limit]," Kamalvandi said, as quoted by IRNA news agency.