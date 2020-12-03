UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Surpasses One Million Covid-19 Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 18 seconds ago Thu 03rd December 2020 | 07:57 PM

Iran surpasses one million Covid-19 cases

Iran said its novel coronavirus infections surpassed one million cases on Thursday, as the authorities consider easing restrictions in many parts of the Middle East's hardest hit country

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :Iran said its novel coronavirus infections surpassed one million cases on Thursday, as the authorities consider easing restrictions in many parts of the middle East's hardest hit country.

The Islamic republic has recorded 1,003,494 Covid-19 infections since announcing its first cases in February, ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on state television.

The novel coronavirus has killed 49,348 people in Iran over the same period of time, according to official figures.

But by the admission of some officials, including Health Minister Saeed Namaki, these figures are much lower than the reality.

In the past 24 hours the virus caused 358 new deaths in the country with a population of more than 80 million, and 13,922 new cases of infection, Lari said.

The number of fatalities, however, appears to have slightly eased in past days after soaring to a daily average of more than 400 for much of November.

Covid-19 first surfaced in Iran on February 19, when authorities said it claimed the lives of two elderly people in Qom, a Shiite holy city south of the capital.

They were the first confirmed deaths from the disease in the Middle East.

In response, the authorities have taken a series of measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus.

But faced with the dual challenge of US sanctions and the pandemic, they have never imposed full lockdowns for fear they would cause further damage to Iran's battered economy.

US President Donald Trump has reimposed wave after wave of sanctions on the Islamic republic since 2018, when he unilaterally withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal.

Despite this, non-essential businesses were closed for two weeks in areas at the highest risk on November 21, reinforcing restrictions President Hassan Rouhani said were needed to curb a "third wave" of the outbreak.

The measures apply to the vast majority of cities across Iran, including Tehran and the country's 30 other provincial capitals.

Like most countries affected by the pandemic, Iran -- which began developing its own vaccine in the spring -- is awaiting the availability of any vaccine against the virus.

Namaki announced on Wednesday that an Iranian company had "obtained a licence to test a vaccine on humans".

Minou Mohraz, a medical epidemiologist with the National Coronavirus Control Committee, announced this week that an animal testing phase has been completed.

They have yet to specify when testing will be carried out on humans.

But Namaki said that if the step is successful, "we will be one of the major producers (of Covid vaccines) in the region by early next spring".

Iran had "pre-purchased" about 16.8 million doses of vaccine "via Covax" -- the World Health Organization's (WHO) mechanism for equitable access to vaccines, he was quoted as saying on the ministry's website, without specifying which one.

Related Topics

World Iran Nuclear Company Trump Qom Tehran Same Middle East February November 2018 TV From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PWDs demand for special attention during COVID-19 ..

21 seconds ago

Six killed, 877 injured in 807 road accidents in P ..

22 seconds ago

Sabeen Gul files adjournment motion against police ..

24 seconds ago

Pandemic to return 32 mln people in least develope ..

9 minutes ago

Six tenant act violators held during search operat ..

9 minutes ago

A woman molested by Indian trooper in Baramulla di ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.