Iran Suspends Death Penalty of 3 People Linked to 2019 Protests - Lawyer

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) An Iranian court will review the death penalty of three people linked to the November 2019 protests, the defendants' lawyer Babak Paknia told Sputnik on Sunday as calls on Tehran to abandon the penalty have been mounting.

"Yes, today we were informed that [the sentence] will be studied again. The country's Supreme Court has agreed to consider our appeal. The execution of the sentence has been suspended," the lawyer said over phone.

Three people have been sentenced to death in the wake of the 2019 protests. Earlier in the week, US President Donald Trump urged against carrying out the penalty.

A similar campaign has also gained momentum in social media.

In mid-November, Iran saw wide-spread protests over the government's decision to suddenly increase gasoline prices. Some of them turned violent and resulted in casualties among both protesters and security forces.

The US Department of State claimed that more than 1,000 people had been killed by security forces during the unrest. Tehran rejected these allegations, saying that the protests had left over 220 people dead.