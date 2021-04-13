UrduPoint.com
Iran Suspends Dialogue, Cooperation With EU On Some Issues Due To Sanctions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 01:32 AM

Iran Suspends Dialogue, Cooperation With EU on Some Issues Due to Sanctions

Tehran suspends dialogue and cooperation with Brussels on terrorism, drugs, refugees and human rights due to EU sanctions against Iranian persons for human rights violations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) Tehran suspends dialogue and cooperation with Brussels on terrorism, drugs, refugees and human rights due to EU sanctions against Iranian persons for human rights violations, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Monday.

"The Iranian Foreign Ministry, in response to this step of the European Union, is suspending the comprehensive dialogue on human rights and all cooperation related to this dialogue, especially on terrorism, drugs and refugees," Khatibzadeh said.

Earlier in the dy, the European Union extended sanctions against Iran in connection with human rights violations in this country until April 13, 2022, adding eight individuals and three organizations to the list. These measures were first introduced in 2011 and have been renewed annually since then.

