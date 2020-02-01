Iran Suspends Flight Connection With China Amid Coronavirus Outbreak - Reports

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2020) Tehran is suspending air communication with China due to the ongoing outbreak of the coronavirus, Iran's Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, citing Health Minister Saeed Namaki.

According to Namaki, the government made the decision during an emergency session, with the vice president, the ministers of roads and urban development, interior, health and medical education and the Foreign Ministry's representatives present.

Despite the suspension of all flights from Iran to China and vice versa, Iranian citizens currently staying in China will be returned home next week, the news agency says. Upon arrival the said citizens will be quarantined for two weeks.

The 2019-nCoV coronavirus, originating from the Chinese city of Wuhan, has already infected over 9,800 people in mainland China.