UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iran Swaps Jailed Australian Academic For 3 Iranians: State TV

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 01:10 AM

Iran swaps jailed Australian academic for 3 Iranians: state TV

Iran has released Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, state television in the Islamic republic reported Wednesday, in exchange for three Iranians

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :Iran has released Australian-British academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who was serving a 10-year prison sentence for spying, state television in the Islamic republic reported Wednesday, in exchange for three Iranians.

"A businessman and two (other) Iranian citizens detained abroad on the basis of false accusations were freed in exchange for a spy with dual nationality working for" Israel, the broadcaster's Iribnews website said, also identifying Moore-Gilbert by name.

It provided no further information on the exchange.

Iribnews aired footage without commentary showing three men apparently being met by officials, and images of a veiled woman who appeared to be Moore-Gilbert in a green van.

A lecturer in Islamic Studies at the University of Melbourne, Moore-Gilbert's arrest was confirmed by Iran in September 2019 but it is believed she had been detained a year earlier.

She has denied the charges against her.

According to letters she smuggled out of prison and published in British media in January, Moore-Gilbert rejected Tehran's offer to work as a spy.

Moore-Gilbert wrote that the first 10 months she spent in an isolated Revolutionary Guard-run wing of Tehran's Evin prison had "gravely damaged" her mental health, according to extracts in The Guardian and The Times newspapers.

Related Topics

Dual Nationality Exchange Israel Iran Melbourne Tehran Van January September Women 2019 Media TV

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

2 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

2 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

9 seconds ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

13 seconds ago

Football legend Maradona dead at 60: spokesman

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.