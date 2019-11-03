UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 12:40 AM

Iran, Syria Sign Deal on Electricity Cooperation With View to Connecting Power Grids

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Iran and Syria struck an agreement on long-term cooperation in electricity market on Saturday, with Tehran hoping to export electricity to the Arab republic in future, the Iranian Energy Ministry said.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Syrian Electricity Minister Zuhair Kharboutli and Iranian Energy Minister Reza Ardakanian.

"We plan and intend, after creating necessary infrastructure to implement this program, to sync power grids of Iran and Syria within three years," Ardakanian said.

He noted that, in the future, there would be a possibility of electricity transfer between Iran and Syria through Iraq.

The minister recalled that Iran and Iraq had already synced their power grids.

In a separate statement, the ministry announced that the three countries would create a special consortium. The two energy chiefs also agreed that Iranian companies would take part in building thermal power plants in Syria, restoring them and increasing their capacity.

Back in fall 2018, Iran's MAPNA Group signed an agreement with Syria to construct a power plant in the city of Latakia with a capacity of 540 megawatts.

