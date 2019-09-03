UrduPoint.com
Iran, Syria To Boost Business Relations, Expand Interbank Cooperation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 03rd September 2019 | 12:56 AM

Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and the head of the Syrian Central Bank, Hazem Karfoul, discussed the development of mutual economic and business relations as well as importance of interbank cooperation, Iranian media reported Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Iranian Central Bank Governor Abdolnaser Hemmati and the head of the Syrian Central Bank, Hazem Karfoul, discussed the development of mutual economic and business relations as well as importance of interbank cooperation, Iranian media reported Monday.

According to Mehr News Agency, Iran's private sector is interested in helping revive the Syrian economy by actively participating in reconstruction efforts and the implementation of civil projects in the Arab country.

Hemmati emphasized that banking cooperation was developing well and urged for the swift implementation of an agreement the two banks signed in February.

The pact, aimed at strengthening economic relations between the two countries and attracting investment, was inked in Damascus during the 14th session of the Syria-Iran intergovernmental commission for economic cooperation. That meeting also produced a memorandum of understanding on long-term bilateral economic cooperation.

Karfoul, in turn, said that Syria trusted Iran after all its help during the war against terrorism and wanted Tehran to take part in the nation's reconstruction process.

